Mission to Mars with Management Concepts

With a compelling storyline of acquisition support in a ground mission to Mars, Management Concepts launches an experiential, cohort-based program designed for new acquisition professionals. On the next episode of FEDtalk, Management Concepts reveals Career Gateway: Acquisition.

Host Jason Briefel discusses government acquisition and Management Concept’s approach with Robert Daugherty, the organization’s Acquisition & Contracting Product Management Director. Management Concepts provides career development, performance improvement, and human capital management solutions to the public sector. For more than 40 years, Management Concepts has worked with state, local, and the federal government to assist individuals, teams, and organizations in reaching their objectives.

The show airs live on Friday, February 25, 2021, at 11:00 am EST on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms.

FEDtalk is brought to you by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.