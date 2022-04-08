Virtual or hybrid events could be here to stay

While the pandemic may be winding down, virtual and hybrid events may be here to stay. Many believe that agencies and organizations should be embracing virtual and hybrid events in the long term to increase accessibility.

This week on FEDtalk, the panel will discuss the keys to making an event successful and the value of incorporating virtual and hybrid formats. Host Tony Vergnetti of FEDS Protection discuses the topic with Steven Mandurano, Communications and Marketing Director for the Senior Executives Association (SEA) and Consultant for the Federal Executive Institute Alumni Association (FEIAA); Kandis Boyd, Vice President of FEIAA; Ryan Changcoco, Marketing Consultant for SEA; and Lisa Spinelli, Senior Content Manager at Association for Talent Development.

The show airs live on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 11:05 am EST on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms.

