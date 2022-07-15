Back in Action: A Conversation with the Newly Confirmed MSPB Members

FEDtalk is recognizing National Whistleblower Appreciation Day with all three newly confirmed Members of the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB). With its first quorum in five years, the MSPB is back and ready to hear cases. The newly confirmed Board is facing a backlog of over 3,500 cases with about 25 percent whistleblower cases. Acting Chair Cathy Harris and Board Members Tristan Leavitt and Raymond Limon discuss the Board’s approach to the backlog and plans... READ MORE

FEDtalk is recognizing National Whistleblower Appreciation Day with all three newly confirmed Members of the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB). With its first quorum in five years, the MSPB is back and ready to hear cases. The newly confirmed Board is facing a backlog of over 3,500 cases with about 25 percent whistleblower cases.

Acting Chair Cathy Harris and Board Members Tristan Leavitt and Raymond Limon discuss the Board’s approach to the backlog and plans for protecting whistleblowers. The group discusses the value of career staff at the MSPB and how this staff has been critical to keeping the Board running in the absence of confirmed leadership. Finally, the MSPB Member discuss how our government can transform its culture to better defend whistleblowers and give words of appreciation for federal whistleblowers.

The show airs live on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11:05 am EST on Federal News Network. You can stream the show online anytime via the Federal News Network app and listen to the FEDtalk podcast on all major podcasting platforms.

