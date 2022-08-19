Leading in Law Enforcement: Live from the 22nd Annual WIFLE Leadership Training

FEDtalk is at the Women in Federal Law Enforcement 22nd Annual Leadership Training in Phoenix, Arizona. Recorded right from the conference, listen to panelists discuss leadership and career building for women in federal law enforcement and tune in for a sit down with two of WIFLE Award Winners. WIFLE National President Cathy Sanz discusses the vision for this year’s leadership training and some of the favorite sessions of attendees. Listeners are introduced to WIFLE’s newest... READ MORE

FEDtalk is at the Women in Federal Law Enforcement 22nd Annual Leadership Training in Phoenix, Arizona. Recorded right from the conference, listen to panelists discuss leadership and career building for women in federal law enforcement and tune in for a sit down with two of WIFLE Award Winners.

WIFLE National President Cathy Sanz discusses the vision for this year’s leadership training and some of the favorite sessions of attendees. Listeners are introduced to WIFLE’s newest board member Lynda Williams. Williams also hosted a panel on leadership that listeners will learn more about.

WIFLE Training Presenter Tinesha Cherry of Customs and Border Protection also joins for a segment on resume building and interviewing. She discusses the top tips Cherry provided conference attendees and provides an overview of the day-long career preparation session she led.

Finally, WIFLE Award Winners U.S. Marshal Sonya Chavez and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Angie Salazar join to discuss their award-winning work. U.S. Marshal Chavez received the WIFLE President’s Award and Special Agent in Charge Salazar received he Outstanding Federal Law Enforcement Employee Award.

The show airs live on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11:05 am EST on Federal News Network.

