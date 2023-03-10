Advancing Opportunities for Women in the Federal Workplace

FEDtalk is celebrating Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with a discussion on women in the federal workplace. Guests will discuss how agencies can create a more inclusive space, elevate intersectionality, and improve the gender diverse leadership pipeline. FEDtalk host Natalia Castro sits down with Catrina M. Bonus, newly appointed President of Women in Federal Law Enforcement; Pamela Richards, President of Federally Employed Women; and Lauren McNally, Director of the Women’s Leadership Center (American... READ MORE

FEDtalk is celebrating Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day with a discussion on women in the federal workplace. Guests will discuss how agencies can create a more inclusive space, elevate intersectionality, and improve the gender diverse leadership pipeline.

FEDtalk host Natalia Castro sits down with Catrina M. Bonus, newly appointed President of Women in Federal Law Enforcement; Pamela Richards, President of Federally Employed Women; and Lauren McNally, Director of the Women’s Leadership Center (American Management Association).

FEDtalk is brought to you by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.