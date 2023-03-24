Government Engagement at South by Southwest

This week, we are covering South by Southwest – an annual conference centered around technology, film, music, education, and culture. The 10-day event rapped up last week, and FEDtalk sits down with government attendees to learn about what they saw and why government attendance is important. FEDtalk host Jason Briefel sits down with Trish Martinelli, Executive Director of the Defense Entrepreneurs Forum; Michele Perez, Assistant Deputy Secretary Office of Field Policy and Management for the... READ MORE

This week, we are covering South by Southwest – an annual conference centered around technology, film, music, education, and culture. The 10-day event rapped up last week, and FEDtalk sits down with government attendees to learn about what they saw and why government attendance is important.

FEDtalk host Jason Briefel sits down with Trish Martinelli, Executive Director of the Defense Entrepreneurs Forum; Michele Perez, Assistant Deputy Secretary Office of Field Policy and Management for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; and Mika Cross, Workforce Transformation Strategist & Strategic Advisor.

