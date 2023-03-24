On Air: FEDTalk
FEDTalk
Government Engagement at South by Southwest

March 24, 2023 10:51 am
This week, we are covering South by Southwest – an annual conference centered around technology, film, music, education, and culture. The 10-day event rapped up last week, and FEDtalk sits down with government attendees to learn about what they saw and why government attendance is important.

FEDtalk host Jason Briefel sits down with Trish Martinelli, Executive Director of the Defense Entrepreneurs Forum; Michele Perez, Assistant Deputy Secretary Office of Field Policy and Management for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; and Mika Cross, Workforce Transformation Strategist & Strategic Advisor.

FEDtalk is brought to you by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

      
About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

