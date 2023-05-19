Celebrate & Advocate: Recognizing Public Servants in May

In May, the federal community recognizes both Public Service Recognition Week and National Police Week. During this time, we celebrate and honor those in public service. It is also a time to advocate for the interests of public servants and public safety officers. This week, organizations representing and supporting federal employees discuss how they have been active this month highlighting the work of public servants and advocating for policies that improve that work. FEDtalk host... READ MORE

In May, the federal community recognizes both Public Service Recognition Week and National Police Week. During this time, we celebrate and honor those in public service. It is also a time to advocate for the interests of public servants and public safety officers. This week, organizations representing and supporting federal employees discuss how they have been active this month highlighting the work of public servants and advocating for policies that improve that work.

FEDtalk host Natalia Castro, Deputy Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., sits down with Chad Hooper, Executive Director of both the Professional Managers Association and the National Association of Assistant U.S. Attorneys; Larry Cosme, National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association; and Robyn Kehoe, Executive Director of the Federal Employee Education and Assistance Fund.

