Public sector leaders face a variety of challenges due to the current political and social climate. At a time when polarization is high, bridgebuilding can be hard. Authors Don Kettle and William Eggers are here to help. Kettle and Eggers’ latest book Bridgebuilders: How Government Can Transcend Boundaries to Solve Big Problems, provides a new model for transforming the public sector and getting things done.

FEDtalk host Jason Briefel, a non-attorney partner and Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., sits down with Kettle and Eggers to discuss how the government agencies can break free from organizational boxes and rigid, top-down leadership to enact meaningful change. Learn about their ten core principles for bridgebuilding and practical tips for effective leadership in this week’s episode.

William D. Eggers is executive director of the Deloitte Center for Government Insights and a fellow at the National Academy of Public Administration. He is the author or coauthor of numerous books, including The Solution Revolution and If We Can Put a Man on the Moon, both from Harvard Business Review Press.

Donald F. Kettl is a professor emeritus, former dean of the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland, and a fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration. He was previously the Sid Richardson Professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. His books include, most recently, The Divided States of America and Can Governments Earn Our Trust?

