Bridging Generational Divides

The federal government has an aging workforce and struggles to bring on younger talent. This week on FEDtalk, we are learning to bridge generational divides in the workplace. This program will cover how to recruit and retain the next generation of civil servants, as well as how to seamlessly integrate different generations into the workplace. That includes optimizing the onboarding process and managing different work styles, needs, and preferences.

FEDtalk host Jason Briefel, a non-attorney partner and Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., sits down with Stacy Outlaw, Chief Marketing Officer at WAEPA; Jeffrey Vargas, founder of Generationology; and Stephan Matthews, Regional Council President for Region XI of Blacks In Government, Inc.

