Skills-Based Hiring – What it is, How it’s Going, What’s Next?

Both the federal government and the private sector are embracing skills-based hiring. In 2020, the White House issued Executive Order (EO) 13932 – Modernizing and Reforming the Assessment and Hiring of Federal Job Candidates directing agencies to expand the use pf competency-based assessments as an alternative to the reliance on education credentials in determining qualifications for federal jobs.

Last May of 2022, the Office of Personnel Management issued additional guidance to agencies on implementing this order. Over a year later, FEDtalk is checking in to see how the onset of skills-based hiring is impacting the workforce.

FEDtalk host Jason Briefel, a non-attorney partner and Director of Government and Public Affairs at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., sits down with Juanita Soranno of edx and Adam Wray of AstrumU to discuss the topic.

Soranno serves as Vice President, Global Social Impact & Innovation at edX–an online learning platform offering courses on executive education as well as online degree programs and professional certifications. Wray is founder and CEO of AstrumU – a company that uses data to provide predictive individual learning recommendations to help employees gain the skills needed to succeed.

