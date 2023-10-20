On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
FEDTalk
FEDtalk

Insurance Considerations this Open Season

October 20, 2023 9:09 am
< a min read
      

Federal open season is coming up. To get ready, this week’s FEDtalk program will inform feds about the variety of insurance options you should be considering this open season.

FEDtalk host Debra Roth, Partner at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., is joined by Shane Canfield, CEO of Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA). Canfield has more than 25 years of experience in insurance and non-profit leadership. He has been with WAEPA since 2016 and previously served as Executive Director of the Council on Employee Benefits.

Roth and Canfield discuss why federal employees should consider a range of insurance options during open season, including life insurance. Canfield provides an update on WAEPA’s efforts to modernize their service offerings and improve the underwriting process.

Open Season can be stressful. WAEPA‘s year-round open enrollment provides Federal Employees with the peace of mind that they can adjust their life insurance coverage as circumstances change, offering greater flexibility and ongoing support for their evolving needs.

FEDtalk is brought to you by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

READ MORE
      
Related Topics
All News Federal Insights FEDtalk FEDtalk

About the Show

Friday, 11 a.m. (Bi-Weekly)

FEDtalk is produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. To provide feedback on previous shows or to offer suggestions for upcoming shows, please contact sbr@shawbransford.com.

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|26 Principles of ESM Analysis
10|26 Arizona CIO/CTO Forum 2023
10|26 Cyber Solutions Fest 2023: Industrial...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories