Insurance Considerations this Open Season

Federal open season is coming up. To get ready, this week’s FEDtalk program will inform feds about the variety of insurance options you should be considering this open season.

FEDtalk host Debra Roth, Partner at Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., is joined by Shane Canfield, CEO of Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA). Canfield has more than 25 years of experience in insurance and non-profit leadership. He has been with WAEPA since 2016 and previously served as Executive Director of the Council on Employee Benefits.

Roth and Canfield discuss why federal employees should consider a range of insurance options during open season, including life insurance. Canfield provides an update on WAEPA’s efforts to modernize their service offerings and improve the underwriting process.

Open Season can be stressful. WAEPA‘s year-round open enrollment provides Federal Employees with the peace of mind that they can adjust their life insurance coverage as circumstances change, offering greater flexibility and ongoing support for their evolving needs.

FEDtalk is brought to you by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

Copyright © 2023 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.