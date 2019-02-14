Current Financial & Tax Questions for Federal Workers

Insight by NITP, Inc.

February 18, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP® for a discussion about:

What did we learn from the partial government shut down?

How can Fed employees prepare for the possibility of another?

How is the new tax law affecting financial planning decisions Roth versus Traditional contribution decisions Adjusting w/holdings

What are Qualified Charitable distributions and who should take advantage of them?

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

