Current Financial & Tax Questions for Federal Workers

February 14, 2019 11:21 am
 
February 18, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP® for a discussion about:

  • What did we learn from the partial government shut down?
  • How can Fed employees prepare for the possibility of another?
  • How is the new tax law affecting financial planning decisions
    • Roth versus Traditional contribution decisions
    • Adjusting w/holdings
  • What are Qualified Charitable distributions and who should take advantage of them?

 

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

