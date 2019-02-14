Current Financial & Tax Questions for Federal Workers

Insight by NITP, Inc.
February 18, 2019 – Host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP® for a discussion about:
- What did we learn from the partial government shut down?
- How can Fed employees prepare for the possibility of another?
- How is the new tax law affecting financial planning decisions
- Roth versus Traditional contribution decisions
- Adjusting w/holdings
- What are Qualified Charitable distributions and who should take advantage of them?
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
