Bad Company makes for good company

June 9, 2019 12:51 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Paul Cullen, former bassist for Bad Company, now celebrity chef, is with us. Last year alone, he cooked in over 200 kitchens in the Mid-Atlantic, Chicago, and Nashville. Paul has revived classic recipes taught by his Italian Grandma Tagliaferro and mom, Nancy, along with his Italian chef friends from his many visits to Italy, which he pairs perfectly with regional wines of Italy;
• La Fête du Rosé Wine and Music Festival is a picnic-style celebration coming up on June 22 at the National Harbor. To attend, you’ve gotta dress to impress in pink and/or white. Cleveland Spears III of the Spears Group, joins us with all the deets;

• The 2019 RAMMY awards are coming up June 30. We have another nominee in with us. Representing Royal in LeDroit Park is a “cocktail program of the year” finalist, and it’s his third nomination in the category in recent years. Jake Kenny is the bar manager at Royal, and he’s in with us today;
• Adam Bernbach, bar director at Estadio, is known around town as a master cocktail-concocting chemist! He, we and the Spaniards love gin – one of the most popular gin cocktails is the gin and tonic (or “gintonic,” if you’re in Spain) and Estadio’s celebrating gin and the gintonic all month long with its second annual “Juniotónico: a Gintonic Festival,” now through June 30;
• And the Wilder brothers, Ari and Micah, are back. When we first met them, they were bartending and consulting mixologists. Now they are bigtime entrepreneurs who own Chaplin’s in Shaw and just opened Zeppelin, offering an omakase experience, complete with sushi, yakitori and other Japanese menu items and, of course, amazing cocktails to match.

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

