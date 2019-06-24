Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

Eating local as D.C. goes global

June 24, 2019 10:14 am
 
2 min read
2 Shares       

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• The 37th Annual RAMMY Awards Gala will be held Sunday, June 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to honor the exceptional ability and accomplishments of the hardworking individuals and organizations of the capital region’s restaurants and food service community. Today we’re talking RAMMYS, as well as the state of dining in D.C.

Advertisement

Joining us in this are:
o Kathy Hollinger – president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington
o and Ashok Bajaj – winner of the Duke Zeibert Restaurateur of the Year award, founder/CEO of the Knightsbridge Restaurant Group, which includes the Bombay Club, Rasika and the Oval Room.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore the use of IoT devices in this free webinar.

• Also joining us today is Jon Chocklett, director of sales & marketing at the Ritz Carlton Tysons Corner, and executive sous chef at that property, Justin Bergo. They are in to talk about their new Sleep Sanctuary Program. The offering includes a variety of sleep wellness luxury products, services and amenities geared toward providing wellness enthusiasts and over-worked high achievers with nurturing experiences that resonate long after their departure. The Sleep Sanctuary Menu features dishes and treats that each contain specialty ingredients to help the body feel nourished and relaxed and to promote a better night’s sleep;

• And then there’s Chantal Tseng. With 20 years of tending bar in D.C. with a passion for sherry, natural wines, books, cocktails and travel, Chantal is the current U.S. Ambassador for International Sherry Week, as well as a noted bartender/sommelier and avid drinker of tea. She helped lead the craft cocktail scene in the city and has had many recipes published in articles and books over the years. She is currently the head barkeep of the Reading Room of the Petworth Citizen, where she runs her Literary Cocktails program as well as natural wine nights, Ice Cream Social Cocktail nights, Absinthe Nights and Sherry Events.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Government Events

6|24 NOAA IT Security Conference
6|24 AI World Government
6|25 CMS CYBERWORKS
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 Department of Defense Warrior Games

Today in History

1942: Eisenhower assumes command of US troops in Europe

Get our daily newsletter.