Eating local as D.C. goes global

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• The 37th Annual RAMMY Awards Gala will be held Sunday, June 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to honor the exceptional ability and accomplishments of the hardworking individuals and organizations of the capital region’s restaurants and food service community. Today we’re talking RAMMYS, as well as the state of dining in D.C.

Joining us in this are:

o Kathy Hollinger – president and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington

o and Ashok Bajaj – winner of the Duke Zeibert Restaurateur of the Year award, founder/CEO of the Knightsbridge Restaurant Group, which includes the Bombay Club, Rasika and the Oval Room.

• Also joining us today is Jon Chocklett, director of sales & marketing at the Ritz Carlton Tysons Corner, and executive sous chef at that property, Justin Bergo. They are in to talk about their new Sleep Sanctuary Program. The offering includes a variety of sleep wellness luxury products, services and amenities geared toward providing wellness enthusiasts and over-worked high achievers with nurturing experiences that resonate long after their departure. The Sleep Sanctuary Menu features dishes and treats that each contain specialty ingredients to help the body feel nourished and relaxed and to promote a better night’s sleep;

• And then there’s Chantal Tseng. With 20 years of tending bar in D.C. with a passion for sherry, natural wines, books, cocktails and travel, Chantal is the current U.S. Ambassador for International Sherry Week, as well as a noted bartender/sommelier and avid drinker of tea. She helped lead the craft cocktail scene in the city and has had many recipes published in articles and books over the years. She is currently the head barkeep of the Reading Room of the Petworth Citizen, where she runs her Literary Cocktails program as well as natural wine nights, Ice Cream Social Cocktail nights, Absinthe Nights and Sherry Events.

