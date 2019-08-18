You won’t be neutral about this place



Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• There’s an event coming up that deserves your attention. It will bring together a panel of hospitality industry leaders discussing efforts to make restaurants and bars more welcoming to persons choosing to cut back on — or abstain completely from — drinking, while making their spaces safe, fun and supportive environments for these guests and for employees. Amanda Hoey of Wildheart Media is in with the details;

• Going … going … gone! Iconic D.C. sports bar Buffalo Billiards is hosting a farewell party Aug. 24 from noon until closing. Bar items are currently being auctioned off online, with a percentage of proceeds going towards So Others Might Eat. Buffalo Billiard’s co-owner Geoff Dawson will tell us all about it;

• Stable Restaurant owners Silvan Kraemer and David Fritsche always dreamed of opening a restaurant together, but weren’t exactly sure what the eatery of their dreams would look like. Well, Silvan is here to tell us what it looks like and, most important, about the taste of Switzerland it delivers;

• Also joining us is Veronica Kunkel — they call her “V” — and she’s a sommelier who, along with working to elevate women in the wine world, is committed to making wine education, enjoyment and pricing less intimidating for the uninitiated;

• And finally,if it has to do with wine, spirits and more, the guy you want to know is Nick Hellberg, beverage director at the Conrad Washington D.C. He’s in with tastes and talk of all there is to enjoy at the city’s newest and coolest hotel.

