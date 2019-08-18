Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
Foodie and the Beast
 
...

You won’t be neutral about this place

August 18, 2019 12:40 pm
 
1 min read
Share       


Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• There’s an event coming up that deserves your attention. It will bring together a panel of hospitality industry leaders discussing efforts to make restaurants and bars more welcoming to persons choosing to cut back on — or abstain completely from — drinking, while making their spaces safe, fun and supportive environments for these guests and for employees. Amanda Hoey of Wildheart Media is in with the details;
• Going … going … gone! Iconic D.C. sports bar Buffalo Billiards is hosting a farewell party Aug. 24 from noon until closing. Bar items are currently being auctioned off online, with a percentage of proceeds going towards So Others Might Eat. Buffalo Billiard’s co-owner Geoff Dawson will tell us all about it;
• Stable Restaurant owners Silvan Kraemer and David Fritsche always dreamed of opening a restaurant together, but weren’t exactly sure what the eatery of their dreams would look like. Well, Silvan is here to tell us what it looks like and, most important, about the taste of Switzerland it delivers;

• Also joining us is Veronica Kunkel — they call her “V” — and she’s a sommelier who, along with working to elevate women in the wine world, is committed to making wine education, enjoyment and pricing less intimidating for the uninitiated;
• And finally,if it has to do with wine, spirits and more, the guy you want to know is Nick Hellberg, beverage director at the Conrad Washington D.C. He’s in with tastes and talk of all there is to enjoy at the city’s newest and coolest hotel.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Foodie and the Beast Foodie and the Beast

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

Top Stories

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US