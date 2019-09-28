What is this, Bourbon Street ?!

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• food festival impresario Greg Nivens of the Trigger Agency, in with news of his Chesapeake Oyster, Wine and Beer Festival at Union Market’s Dock 5;

• D.C .superstar restaurateur, Hakan Ilhan (Turkish-inspired Ottoman Taverna, French restaurant Mirabelle — which is getting ready to reopen next week under a new chef — and Italian eateries Alba Osteria and Al Dente) is opening a 6,000 square-foot brasserie in Georgetown – Café Liberte. He and Chef Jaryd are in with tastes and talk of this soon-to-be-hotspot;

• Dawson’s Market in Rockville has so much new stuff going on, and owner Bart Yablonsky is in. (By the way, Dawson’s is the only market in Montgomery County where you can buy beer and wine and actually enjoy sips while you shop!);

• distiller and entrepreneur Chanel Turner is in with updates on the upcoming Black Women Spirits Makers event, featuring unknown but soon-to-be-famous spirits distillers from across the U.S.;

• and Sylvia Choi and bartender Matt Cox are in from the fabulous St. James, the one-of-a-kind, sports, wellness and entertainment venue in Springfield, with sips of their signature healthful cocktails.

