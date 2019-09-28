Listen Live Sports

What is this, Bourbon Street ?!

September 28, 2019 10:36 am
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• food festival impresario Greg Nivens of the Trigger Agency, in with news of his Chesapeake Oyster, Wine and Beer Festival at Union Market’s Dock 5;
• D.C .superstar restaurateur, Hakan Ilhan (Turkish-inspired Ottoman Taverna, French restaurant Mirabelle — which is getting ready to reopen next week under a new chef — and Italian eateries Alba Osteria and Al Dente) is opening a 6,000 square-foot brasserie in Georgetown – Café Liberte. He and Chef Jaryd are in with tastes and talk of this soon-to-be-hotspot;
• Dawson’s Market in Rockville has so much new stuff going on, and owner Bart Yablonsky is in. (By the way, Dawson’s is the only market in Montgomery County where you can buy beer and wine and actually enjoy sips while you shop!);
• distiller and entrepreneur Chanel Turner is in with updates on the upcoming Black Women Spirits Makers event, featuring unknown but soon-to-be-famous spirits distillers from across the U.S.;
• and Sylvia Choi and bartender Matt Cox are in from the fabulous St. James, the one-of-a-kind, sports, wellness and entertainment venue in Springfield, with sips of their signature healthful cocktails.

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

