Unmasking the mysteries of food history

Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Ashley Rose Young, Ph.D., of the American Food History Project of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, talking about the 2019 food history weekend;

• Justin Pass and Rachel Watson present Sera Luce. Inspired by an Italian classic, Sera Luce Venetian Spritz awakens your palate with the perfect balance of bitter and sweet;

• the Northern Virginia Battle of the Bartenders to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is coming up. Lauren Barrett, operations manager and event coordinator from Scott and Becky Harris’ Catoctin Creek Distilling is in with the details;

• Chas Jefferson, wine director and sommelier at Jug & Table and the Roofers Union.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.