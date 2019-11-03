Listen Live Sports

Unmasking the mysteries of food history

November 3, 2019 12:12 pm
 
Hosted by David and Nycci Nellis.

On today’s show:

• Ashley Rose Young, Ph.D., of the American Food History Project of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, talking about the 2019 food history weekend;
• Justin Pass and Rachel Watson present Sera Luce. Inspired by an Italian classic, Sera Luce Venetian Spritz awakens your palate with the perfect balance of bitter and sweet;
• the Northern Virginia Battle of the Bartenders to benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation is coming up. Lauren Barrett, operations manager and event coordinator from Scott and Becky Harris’ Catoctin Creek Distilling is in with the details;
• Chas Jefferson, wine director and sommelier at Jug & Table and the Roofers Union.

Foodie and the Beast

SUNDAYS at 11:00 A.M.

Nycci Nellis is everyone's "go to" food journalist for insights and in depth info about everything happening across the food/wine/spirits/brews/restaurant scenes in the Mid-Atlantic and across the U.S. Her husband, David, is a beer and burgers guy. On radio since 2009, they host celebrity guest interviews with famous and up-and-coming chefs, winemakers, distillers, oystermen, farmers, marine biologists and more. Get the foodie info you need to know and won't find anywhere else; enjoy irreverent repartee; pick up great recipe tips for cooking to cocktails and ... have fun! .. with Nycci and David Nellis on the one and only, Foodie and the Beast.

