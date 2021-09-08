Medicare and FEHB

September 13, 2021 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes David Santana, Health Insurance Specialist from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to discuss your health care coverage options.

This is the time of year to ensure that you have the right health, dental or vision insurance coverage for you and your family. It is also the time to consider other health care coverage options, such as Medicare. Did you know that FEHB Open Season and Medicare Open Enrollment are not the same?

Some of the topics for this program include:

The difference between FEHB Open Season and Medicare enrollment periods

When you can enroll in Medicare and Medicare Health Plans

How Medicare works with FEHB—who pays first?

Do my FEHB premiums change when Medicare pays first (is primary)?

Do I have to enroll in Medicare?

How about Medicare Health Plans (Medicare Advantage Plans)

How much does Medicare cost?

Is there premium assistance for Medicare Part B?

Which part of Medicare do I need?

How do I enroll in Medicare?

2021 FEHB Open Season is from November 8, 2021 through December 13, 2021.

Send in a question: Email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com