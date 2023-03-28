On Air: Off The Shelf with Roger Waldron
For Your Benefit
For Your Benefit

Financial Literacy

March 28, 2023
April 3, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®

It’s Financial Literacy Month!  People who are financially literate are generally less vulnerable to financial fraud and more likely to be financially secure.  Join Karen Schaeffer, CFP® to learn how to master important financial skills and concepts including:

  • Tracking and managing personal spending,
  • Using debt responsibly,
  • The miracle of compounding,
  • Investment dos and don’ts, and
  • Resources for improving your financial literacy.

For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com

      
