Tell us how the partial shutdown is impacting you

Federal News Network is surveying federal employees and contractors as part of our continuing coverage of the partial government shutdown.

Please take a few minutes to answer the following questions about how the lapse in funding is impacting you, your organization, your fellow employees and what will your biggest challenges be when those agencies finally reopen.

All answers are anonymous.

We will post the results of the survey early next week.

