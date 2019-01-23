Listen Live Sports

Tell us how the partial shutdown is impacting you

January 23, 2019 11:14 am
 
Federal News Network is surveying federal employees and contractors as part of our continuing coverage of the partial government shutdown.

Please take a few minutes to answer the following questions about how the lapse in funding is impacting you, your organization, your fellow employees and what will your biggest challenges be when those agencies finally reopen.

All answers are anonymous.

We will post the results of the survey early next week.

Jason Miller

Jason Miller is executive editor of Federal News Network and directs news coverage on the people, policy and programs of the federal government. Follow @jmillerWFED

