On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Hiring/Retention

How can BLM manage with many vacancies after headquarters relocation?

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
December 1, 2021 8:18 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Bureau of Land Management, part of the Interior Department, famously relocated from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 2019. It hasn’t gone smoothly. The agency is rife with vacancies because many people didn’t want to move. The Government Accountability Office now has several recommendations for how BLM can manage back to normal. For more, the GAO’s director of Natural Resources and Environment Issues, Frank Rusco, spoke to the Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    Bureau of Land Management colorado

    Vacancies persist after BLM relocation drove experienced, diverse employees from agency, GAO finds

    Workforce Read more
    Bureau of Land Management photo

    Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

    Workforce Read more
Related Topics
All News Biden administration BLM relocation Bureau of Land Management Facilities/Construction Federal Drive Frank Rusco Government Accountability Office Grand Junction Colorado Hiring/Retention Interior Department Leasing/Property Management Management Tom Temin Trump administration Workforce

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Zumwalt holds Change of Command ceremony