Winston Chang serves as Snowflake’s CTO for Global Public Sector. He supports clients’ strategic ideation in areas covering data, business value, and mission. His primary focus is helping government and educational institutions leverage the data cloud for maximum business impact.

For over two decades, Winston worked with multiple public sector agencies and commercial sector clients. Federal sector work revolved around technology strategy to amplify business impact, along with various IT/data enterprise modernization efforts. Specific projects include developing a national defense bureau’s IT strategy, designing tech optimized business processes, building a predictive neural network, launching a holistic risk management platform of applications, prototyping government business on blockchain, and more. Commercial sector projects include technology adoption advice, brand strategy, and financial modeling. His entrepreneurial history consists of founding two companies, a management consulting firm and a celebrity favorite couture fashion brand, Stevie Boi®. Before entering management consulting, Winston worked at a structured finance hedge fund, modeling various portfolios and collateralized debt obligations (CDOs).

Winston volunteers his time with the Committee of 100 and Eisenhower Fellowships, sitting on various boards and as a chapter leader. His engagement in both organizations maintains an international network and supports global bridge building, with a focus on US-Sino relations. Winston is a graduate of the United State Military Academy. When he’s not enjoying time with his wife and young kids, he plays kendo and designs accessories.