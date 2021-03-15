Two years after creating a CDO position, Labor sending in extra resources

Almost exactly two years ago, the Labor Department created its first chief data officer and data board to comply with the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act of 2018, which included the Open, Public, Electronic, and Necessary Government Data Act (OPEN Government Data Act).

Scott Gibbons, Labor’s CDO, is finally getting some extra help nearly two years to the date of the agency creating his position.

Labor is receiving a $9.6 million loan from the Technology Modernization Fund to upgrade its enterprise data platform.

The board announced its first award of fiscal 2021 on March 12, which is its first loan since it gave $15 million to the Customs and Border Protection directorate at the Department of Homeland Security in July.

“With this first project approval of 2021, the TMF Board is reinforcing its commitment to invest in federal technology modernization initiatives that enable agencies to better deliver their services to the American public,” said Maria Roat, deputy Federal Chief Information Officer and TMF board member, in a release.

With the loan, Labor plans to improve availability and accessibility of its data to developers, journalists, researchers and other federal agencies. The board says this funding also will help mission areas deploy resources more effectively by gaining greater access to the department’s enterprise data sources, creating data management capacity and ensuring timely delivery of information to the DOL staff and customers in a secure manner.

The enterprise data platform is part of the broader modernization effort across Labor that includes more consolidation and centralization of common platforms and services.

This is Labor’s second TMF loan as well. It received a $3.5 million loan in 2018 to improve its Foreign Labor Application Gateway (FLAG) system, which replaced the previous system used to certify temporary work visas, resulting in the creation of a digital boarding pass to easily share information across federal agencies, save costs and streamline the overall process.

The loan to Labor kicks off what many believe will be a busy 2021 for the TMF Board. The board is slated to receive $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan, which will be 10 times more money than it ever received before.

Over the last three years, the board has loaned out more than $125 million to 11 modernization projects across the government. Since 2018, the board received $175 million in funding so it still has $50 million to loan out on top of the $1 billion it just received from Congress.