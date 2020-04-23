Listen Live Sports

Remaining effective through telework

April 23, 2020 12:05 pm
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Communication and collaboration might be the hardest things about teleworking. That and the fact that the good ones can overwork or work too long, and that’s unfair to them and the agency. One of the government’s long-serving chief information officers has some practical advice to effectiveness in times like these. Export-Import Bank Howard Spira joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

Agency Oversight Export-Import Bank Federal Drive Howard Spira Management telework Tom Temin Workforce
