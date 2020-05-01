USPS’ law enforcement wing could use some help as well

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You might have noticed, the Postal Service has not received the largesse Congress has been heaping on others throughout the economy. The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association has called for Congress to help out the Postal Service and in particular its law enforcement components. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more, the FLEOA president Larry Cosme.