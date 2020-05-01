Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Management
 
...

USPS’ law enforcement wing could use some help as well

May 1, 2020 12:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

You might have noticed, the Postal Service has not received the largesse Congress has been heaping on others throughout the economy. The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association has called for Congress to help out the Postal Service and in particular its law enforcement components. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with more, the FLEOA president Larry Cosme.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 25 years. Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News coronavirus Federal Drive Larry Cosme Management Postal Service Tom Temin
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

5|5 MODSIM World 2020 (CANCELED)
5|5 2020 AIAA Defense and Security Forum
5|5 reStart Columbia Cleared Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

B-1B Lancer conducts joint mission over South China Sea

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union