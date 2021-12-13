On Air: Amtower Off-Center
Trending:
Listen Live
Management

The Argonne National Lab takes on a pollution source the world can’t live without

Tom Temin@tteminWFED
December 13, 2021 11:36 am
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A group of scientists at the Argonne National Laboratory have one word for you. Just one word. Plastic. Well, polyurethane to be precise. This widely used material is almost never recycled. Now the lab has teamed up with Northwestern University and Dow Chemical Company to, you might say, modernize how polyurethane is made and handled. With more, the fuels and products group leader at Argonne’s systems assessment center, Troy Hawkins, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Tom Temin

Tom Temin is host of the Federal Drive and has been providing insight on federal technology and management issues for more than 30 years.

Follow @tteminWFED

Related Stories

    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seal is seen during a news conference in Washington. An official at the Department of Homeland Security says he was pressured by agency leaders to suppress details in his intelligence reports that President Donald Trump might find objectionable, including intelligence on Russian interference in the election and the threat posed by white supremacists. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

    Aside from guiding industry about resilience from cyber attacks, GAO suggests CISA take its own advice

    Cybersecurity Read more
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)The General Services Administration (GSA) building is seen, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington. General Service Administrator Emily Murphy, the head of the obscure federal government agency that is holding up Joe Biden's presidential transition, appeared to know she might be facing a messy situation after the votes came in. Prior to Nov. 3, Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, held a Zoom call with Dave Barram, 77, a man who was in her shoes 20 years earlier during the contested 2000 election between George W. Bush and Al Gore. Barram said he advised her to

    GSA puts extra technology funding from pandemic recovery package into 14 IT projects

    Technology Read more
Related Topics
All News Argonne National Laboratory Federal Drive Management Technology Tom Temin Troy Hawkins

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
12|13 NDIA BI - Introduction to IP in...
12|13 Bringing Innovation and Creativity to...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Hyakuri ATR 2021: Cowboys Touchdown