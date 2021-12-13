The Argonne National Lab takes on a pollution source the world can’t live without

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A group of scientists at the Argonne National Laboratory have one word for you. Just one word. Plastic. Well, polyurethane to be precise. This widely used material is almost never recycled. Now the lab has teamed up with Northwestern University and Dow Chemical Company to, you might say, modernize how polyurethane is made and handled. With more, the fuels and products group leader at Argonne’s systems assessment center, Troy Hawkins, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.