Presidents Day: What’s in it for you?

February 18, 2019 1:00 am
 
This is one of those federal holidays that a lot of people don’t get. It’s a combined celebration for two of our greatest presidents: our first, the wealthy George Washington of Virginia, and our 16th, Abraham Lincoln, born poor in Kentucky.

Although he always claimed Illinois as his true home. One was a slave-owner, the other freed them. Quite a change in four score and seven years.

But many merchants and their customers see it as a major day to shop — weather permitting. And as usual since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, thousands of federal workers, many of whom invisible, will be on the job.

Whatever your status, thanks, and happy holiday. Whether you are guarding an airport, looking into a radar screen or catching up worked missed during the shutdown, we’re glad to have you!

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Amelia Brust

While the Candyman may be an urban legend, there is at least one case of someone being attacked via their bathroom mirror. In 1987, a woman named Ruthie McCoy was shot to death by intruders who climbed through her medicine cabinet from the adjoining apartment. The building was designed so that plumbers investigating pipe leaks could simply move the cabinets, but eventually burglars started using the feature to enter apartments.

Source: Chicago Reader

