Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Mike Causey Federal Report
 
...

Thanksgiving: Are you the turkey?

November 28, 2019 1:01 am
 
1 min read
      

This is one of those holidays people either cherish or dread. Some don’t like the fact that it is celebrated on Thursday, darn those Pilgrims). Others think it is wrong to to give Massachusetts credit for the family feast when the first such sitdown actually took place earlier, in Virginia.

Some folks dread the holiday which often leads to family fights. Others make it a 4-day event and love every aspect.

For federal workers with extra time off this might be a good time to bone up, no pun intended, on the 30 to 40 health plan choices they have next year. The open season runs through Dec. 9. Picking the best plan for you, and your family, can save you a bundle in premiums. Picking a plan with the best catastrophic coverage can save you from bankruptcy if 2020 is a bad medical year. Either way it pays to shop.

So enjoy the day. If you’re working, those of us who are off say thanks. We may not know what you are doing, or where you are doing it, but we’d almost certainly know the downside if you weren’t on the job.

Advertisement

Whether you are dining in Massachusetts or Virginia, or points in between, have a nice day!

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Mike Causey

Mike Causey is senior correspondent for Federal News Network and writes his daily Federal Report column on federal employees’ pay, benefits and retirement. Follow @mcauseyWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Federal Report Mike Causey Workforce

Your Turn with Mike Causey

WEDNESDAYS at 10 A.M.

Learn about everything from pay, benefits and retirement, to buyouts, COLAs and pay freezes. Call the show live Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at 202-465-3080 with your questions. Dial 605-562-0264 to listen live from any phone. Follow Mike on Twitter and send him an email with your questions and comments. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 27, 2019 Close Change YTD*
L Income 21.0481 0.0155 6.06%
L 2020 29.0870 0.0260 7.55%
L 2030 34.3185 0.0729 13.47%
L 2040 37.7422 0.0959 15.72%
L 2050 22.0327 0.0641 17.61%
G Fund 16.3224 0.0007 1.93%
F Fund 19.7318 -0.0242 8.82%
C Fund 46.0519 0.1966 23.14%
S Fund 55.4515 0.3160 19.83%
I Fund 31.8442 0.0599 17.28%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders