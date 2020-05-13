January COLA way down. Health premiums way up?

Federal workers were shocked in January of this year, which in some ways feels like a long time ago, when their health insurance premiums went up by an average of 5.6%, while their pay raise was limited to 3.1%. Retirees — who pay the same premiums as workers in the same plans — were equally distressed by having to make do on a cost of living adjustment of only 1.6%. And that was before anyone had heard of, much less thought about, the possibility of something like the coronavirus. The 2020 inflation catchup, better known as a COLA or cost of living adjustment, also went to military retirees and the 1 in 6 Americans that receive a Social Security check. That’s one of the biggest financial events of the year. Recipients are often disappointed. But the worst is yet to come. The forecast for the future is bleaker still.

Given what’s happened to the world economy — not to mention tens of millions of people — the worst is almost certainly to come. While food prices — especially for things like pork, beef and eggs — are going up, the price of oil — plus the economic impact of shutdowns and massive unemployment — create a depression like situation. Deflation replaces inflation as the big worry.

Also the official cost of living (COLA) countdown doesn’t begin for several months, many experts in and out of government are forecasting a January 2021 COLA of between 0.8% and 1%. For obvious reasons nobody has a handle on where health care costs/insurance premiums are going because of the pandemic. But they aren’t going down.

The end of the pandemic is not in sight. Not by a long shot. But in just a short time it has had a major—and probably long lasting—impact on the world economy. And what you must spend vs. what you will have to spend for years to come. Millions of people out of work worldwide right now. Many will be years returning to the workforce and, when they do, their jobs may be very different. Businesses closed that will never return. Oil which was once king selling—briefly—for zero dollars per barrel. Ships backed up in harbors.

Advertisement

Insurance companies have taken and will continue to take a major hit this year. And maybe for years to come. The last time federal premiums were adjusted for long-term-care policy holders they went up as much as 126% for the 264,000 policy holders. Many had to downsize their coverage to keep from paying the full new, higher premium. For more on that, click here.

Earlier this week we heard from a VA retiree who has been crunching the numbers are looking at the price of oil. He’s also aware of the big government bailouts of the last several weeks, with more to come. And of the financial squeeze workers and retirees are likely to feel next year when premiums jump. Perhaps a lot. Given the big financial bailouts the the government has provided millions of furloughed individuals, how likely are Congress and the White House to give federal workers—who still have jobs, health insurance, leave—a pay raise in 2021. Last year (a time of unprecedented prosperity) the President, at the last minute offered civil servants a 1% raise for 2020. Congress raised the ante. And there is an on-going effort by House Democrats to give government employees a 3.5% raise in 2021. But most of that was generated before the pandemic hit, jobs started disappearing and state local governments (most of whom are required to have balanced budgets) started laying off state and local government employees. In districts and states where those people will likely be voting in November.

Meantime here’s what retiree COLAs and worker pay raises have looked like in recent years:

Retiree COLAs:

2020: 1.6%

2019: 2.8%

2018: 2.0%

2017: 0.3%

2016: 0%

2015: 1.7%

2014: 1.5%

2013: 1.7%

2012: 3.6%

2011: 0%

2010: 0%

2009: 5.8%

White Collar Federal Pay Raises:

2020: 3.1%

2019: 1.4 %

2018: 1.4%

2017: 1.0%

2016: 1.0 %

2015: 1.0%

2014: 1.0%

2013: 0.0%

2012: 0.0%

2011: 0.0%

2010: 0.5%

2009: 2.9%

Nearly Useless Factoid

By Alazar Moges

The letter Q does not appear in the name of any state or territory. The letter X appears in two state names, Texas and New Mexico. The letters J and Z only appear in one respectfully, New Jersey and Arizona. But Q is the only letter that does not appear at all. While W and X are the only two letters in the entire alphabet that don’t begin the name of a country. Your first thought might be, what about Wales? However, Wales is part of a “sovereign state,” and thus is not recognized as its own nation.

Source: Reader’s Digest