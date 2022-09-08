On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Insight by KPMG
Modern Government

Protected: Navy’s digital transformation building blocks to bring agility, lethality

Jason Miller
September 8, 2022 5:11 pm
< a min read
      

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

      

Featured speakers

  • Kelly McCool

    Director, Digital Warfare Office, Navy N9

  • Jason Miller

    Executive Editor, Federal News Network

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|15 Intelligence & National Security...
9|15 New and Updated: Top 20 Cyber Attacks...
9|15 Top 10 Things You Didn't Know...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories