Navy’s digital warfare office focused on closing capability gaps, building requirements

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Navy, along with the other armed forces, has been working to modernize its data and communications networks under a DoD plan known as the Joint All-Domain Command and Control System. The Navy’s part of JADC2 is a project called Project Overmatch. It’s actually further along in development than JADC2 itself. For a progress report, at the SeaAirSpace conference, Federal Drive with Tom Temin caught up with the acting director of the Navy’s digital warfare office, Kelly McCool.