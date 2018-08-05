Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Of Consuming Interest is a weekly show examining the most important consumer issues today. Shirley can be reached via email at shirley@callforaction.org.
The hidden costs of what’s ‘free’ on the internet
Debra Berlyn, president of Consumer Policy Solutions, discusses what it really costs consumers who use apps, social media, search engines and other “free” things on the internet.