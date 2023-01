The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News editor Katherine Peach about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day consider taking your school age children to an event highlighting the long and as yet unfinished struggle for racial justice in America, such as a presentation by the music and spoken word artist Baba Bomani on the life and career of Frederick Douglass at the Carroll County Arts Center (Monday, 2:00 p.m.).