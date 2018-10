Jamie Stevenson Chief Technology Officer, Advanced Solutions Group, Leidos

Jamie Stevenson is the Chief Technology Officer for the Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) at Leidos. He has over thirty years of experience designing, developing, delivering, and maintaining complex systems. ASG develops Command and Control, Sensor, Maritime, and Airborne ISR solutions for National Security customers. ASG does approximately $1.3B a year in revenue and employs approximately 4,500 people.

Jamie graduated from Drexel University in 1989 with a BSEE. He went to work for Lockheed Martin where he worked on the Aegis Combat System. Jamie was responsible for leading the integration efforts of thirty four different components of the Aegis Combat System. He delivered several Aegis baselines to the United States Navy and Japan.

At Northrop Grumman, he was responsible for supporting the test and certification of Aegis baselines. He worked on the DDG-1000 program as the Software Lead for all of the DDG-1000 software, over 20 MSLOC and a $1.5 B software development effort. Jamie was selected as a Technical Fellow at Northrop Grumman because of the innovative software development and certification methodologies he used on the DDG-1000 program.

While at General Dynamics he worked on the Littoral Combat System (LCS) and Air and Missile Defense Radar programs. Jamie was the Technical Lead for the LCS Block Buy of twenty ships. He led the overall Total Shipboard Computing Environment development and integration for all computing capability on the ship. Jamie also worked on the Einstein Cyber Security System for the Department of Homeland Security. He established a lab and methodology to evaluate cyber security solutions and approaches. Jamie also supported the Navy’s effort to open the Aegis Combat System.