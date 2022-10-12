Agencies propose new federal cyber workforce pay model to OPM to address short-staffing

Several agencies, looking to address a long-term cyber workforce shortage in the federal government, are proposing a new pay model to attract these in-demand workers to public service. The Department of Veterans Affairs this summer led several agencies in July in submitting a Special Salary Rate proposal to the Office of Personnel Management, setting a higher pay rate for federal IT management workers that fall under OPM’s 2210 occupational series. The Special Salary Rate for... READ MORE

Several agencies, looking to address a long-term cyber workforce shortage in the federal government, are proposing a new pay model to attract these in-demand workers to public service.

The Department of Veterans Affairs this summer led several agencies in July in submitting a Special Salary Rate proposal to the Office of Personnel Management, setting a higher pay rate for federal IT management workers that fall under OPM’s 2210 occupational series.

The Special Salary Rate for cyber talent, if approved, would mark the federal government’s first major step to addressing a longstanding problem.

Chris Paris, senior advisor for cyber workforce management in the VA’s Office of the Chief Information Officer, told reporters Wednesday the agencies that submitted the SSR expect to hear a decision back from OPM by the end of the calendar year.

If approved, Paris said agencies would factor the new pay authority into workforce planning as part of the fiscal 2024 budget process.

“If approved and implemented, it would really mark a huge increase in pay across the General Schedule, but primarily for our entry talent, positions where there is such a severe pay gap between what we can provide and what industry offers. That would go a long way,” Paris said.

The coalition of agencies that worked on the SSR proposal includes the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, State Department and the Energy Department.

“A lot of blood, sweat and tears went in,” Paris said, “to really develop a proposal that a lot of agencies have been clamoring for, for some time, but no one has ever put the resources behind it to actually get it past the finish line.”

The alternative pay proposal is just one of several lines of effort the Federal Cyber Workforce Management and Coordinating Working Group, as part of its recent report on the state of the federal cyber workforce.

The working group’s report and ongoing work are also meant to support an upcoming cyber workforce strategy soon coming from the White House Office of the National Cyber Coordinator.

Megan Caposell, the associate chief of workforce planning at Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said the SSR would help address, if not totally correct, a major pay gap between what cyber professionals earn in public service, versus what they could earn in the private sector.

“We understand that there is a pay disparity between the relative market averages across the different metropolitan areas and the government’s GS schedule,” Caposell said.

The alternative pay model for cyber employees would narrow the pay gap between government and private sector pay, but would still not come close to what companies can afford to pay some employees.

“Even if we had those alternative mechanisms in government, there’s still this issue of, they could leave and get 60% more at the private sector. This is a step in the direction of making our offers and the prospect of federal cyber civil service a little bit more appealing,” Paris said.

The working group, in its report on the state of the federal cyber workforce, identifies five common challenge areas common across government, including “archaic federal workforce infrastructure.”

“Our current workforce policies, classification standards, or qualification requirements are all insufficient at the moment in the way that we need to support the highly specialized nature, also the rate at which our cyber talent ecosystem evolves,” Paris said.

The working group also takes issue with the “disjointed approaches” that agencies take to collect, analyze and report cyber workforce data that make it difficult to forecast near and long-term hiring needs.

The report also finds a lack of entry-level cyber positions and a lack of upskilling and professional development opportunities, as well as “wide disparities in how the federal government recruits and retains cyber talent.

“They collectively are all undermining this value proposition that government has, and that we can propose for why it’s so critical that you join our federal cyber civil service,” Paris said.

To assist human capital offices, Megan said the working group has developed work role-specific, behavior-based interview questions for federal hiring managers will be able to use to assess the qualifications of candidates for cyber jobs.

“Our goal is that all HR professionals are able to speak to each work role and understand the terminology of the cyber and IT professionals whom they serve,” Caposell said

Caposell said the working group is also looking to update the Department of Homeland Security PushButtonPD Tool, which allows managers, supervisors and HR specialists to draft a federal employee position description without the need for extensive training or prior knowledge of position classification.

Caposell said this work will create space for increased speed in the time to hire but also the accuracy of categorizing and capturing the accuracy of work being done for those specific work roles.

The working group is also developing a “work role coding quiz tool,” that will help key questions to identify the right work role for agencies to use and ensure that their work is captured and reflected correctly.

The working group is also looking to make the CyberCareers.gov website to drive all opportunities for rotations, details, task forces and all other cross-agency opportunities. Caposell said the site will also soon advertise additional career resources.

“The idea here is we want to reduce confusion about where cyber professionals should go to learn about opportunities and career information. Structuring this as a central hub and repository reduces that confusion for the customers,” Caposell said.

At a broader level, the working group is also working with OPM on standing up a federal dashboard that will give National Cyber Director Chris Inglis a big-picture view of the state of the federal cyber workforce.

Working group action teams are looking to improve the way the federal government collects and reports on its cyber personnel. This work also includes providing standard measurement metrics across the government.

Paris said that under the current system, the ONCD lacks accurate data needed to measure and understand the composition of the federal cyber workforce, as well as the impact any development initiatives or policy intervention interventions would actually have on the workforce.

“Those metrics, when collected, would provide ideally this baseline that we need for conducting more foundational analysis, like how many vacancies currently exist in the federal cyber workforce, or which specific roles and which specific positions, at what grade levels do those vacancies fall within,” Paris said. “Collected in a silo, this data, while meaningful to the individual agency, wouldn’t drive federal-wide strategy or action, which is why we need a centralized platform where we can collect and visualize and report out on this data at a federal level.”

To address what the report calls an almost non-exists pipeline for new talent, the working group supports the idea of a federal cyber academy, as proposed by the NSCAI and the cyber solarium.

To address these issues at a broader level, the working group supports a Federal Cyber Academy, as envisioned by the NSCAI and cyber solarium

Patrick Johnson, the director of the Defense Department’s Cyber Workforce Management Directorate, said the federal cyber academy concept borrows from the idea of military service academies.

“We do this when we train service members and we bring them in right out of high school. There’s no reason why we couldn’t apply this to a federal cyber service academy and bring that opportunity to students to come into the federal workforce and we’re taking them at the very beginning,” Johnson said.