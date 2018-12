Federal News Radio speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

find that unique holiday gift at the Maryland Christmas Show (through 5:00p.m. today at the Frederick County Fairgrounds). According to the event’s website, this show features “the works of top artists and craftsmen offering fine art, pottery, furniture, jewelry, clothing, wreaths and garlands, toys and Christmas ornaments.”