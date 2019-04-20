Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Recreation News
 
...

Fun stuff: have a beer at the ballpark even if there is no game

April 20, 2019 11:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       
041519_Recreation News

Jory Heckman | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • the Nats are playing out of town this weekend, but you can go to Nationals Park to enjoy a brew (or many more!), at today’s DC Beer Festival.

    The festival takes place in two sessions today, 12:00-3:00 and 5:0-8:00 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
All News Andrew Mitchell fun stuff Karl Teel Recreation News

Top Stories

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|28 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Eight airmen designed an innovative tool estimated to save the Air Force $500k a year

Today in History

1927: First federal prison for women opens in West Virginia

Get our daily newsletter.