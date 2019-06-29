Listen Live Sports

Fun stuff: Folklife is short but still long on art

June 29, 2019 10:12 am
 
The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • catch this year’s very much shortened version of the Smithsonian Institution’s annual Folklife Festival on the Mall (today and tomorrow).

    This year’s festival celebrates “the power of music to entertain, educate, inspire, preserve history, strengthen identity and build community.” It is much shorter than its usual duration due to the fact that last winter’s federal government shutdown occurred at a critical point in the festival’s planning.

