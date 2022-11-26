Trending:
Fun stuff: see where Santa gets those lumps of coal

Andrew Mitchell
November 26, 2022 8:54 am
Jory Heckman | Nov. 21, 2022

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News editor Katherine Peach about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

  • follow Pennsylvania’s winding mountain roads to experience Christmas in Coal Country in a town called Rockhill Furnace, where you have a chance to get out of your car and onto a retro train for a dazzling nighttime experience that includes meeting Santa Claus (includes separate vintage trolley ride, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 18).
      
