Fun stuff: see where Santa gets those lumps of coal

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News editor Katherine Peach about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:

follow Pennsylvania’s winding mountain roads to experience Christmas in Coal Country in a town called Rockhill Furnace, where you have a chance to get out of your car and onto a retro train for a dazzling nighttime experience that includes meeting Santa Claus (includes separate vintage trolley ride, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 18).