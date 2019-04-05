Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Pay & Benefits
 
Retirement
 
...

Retirement claims hold steady as OPM makes progress on backlog

April 5, 2019 7:02 pm
 
1 min read
18 Shares       

The number of federal employees submitting retirement claims in March held steady from February, according to an update released by the Office of Personnel Management. Meanwhile, OPM increased the number of claims it was able to process last month, leading to a decrease in the backlog.

In March, 10,048 federal employees filed for retirement, only 744 less than in February. Typically, January and February are the most popular months to submit retirement claims. In 2017 and 2018, the number of claims submitted in March dropped by about 25-30 percent compared to February of those years. While the immediate aftermath of the longest government shutdown in history revealed no retirement surge, the number of claims submitted last month could indicate the beginning of a delayed response.

Meanwhile, OPM managed to process 13,217 retirement claims in March, almost 3,000 more than in February. Both the number of claims processed and the increase from February are consistent with OPM’s performance in 2018, and an improvement over 2017, when OPM processed 10,602, an increase of about 2,300 from February of that year.

The total inventory of retirement claims now stands at 20,201, more than 7,000 above OPM’s “steady state” goal of 13,000.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

OPM also managed to make improvements on how quickly it processed claims in March. On average, the number of days it took to process each claim fell to 50 in March, an improvement of eight days from February. That helped to bring down the average processing time for the fiscal year to date to 55 days, two fewer than in February.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

David Thornton

David Thornton is a digital editor of Federal News Network covering federal management, workforce and technology issues. Follow @dthorntonWFED

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Office of Personnel Management Pay & Benefits Retirement retirement claims retirement claims backlog

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 17, 2019 Close Change YTD*
L Income 20.4359 -0.0069 3.18%
L 2020 28.1518 -0.0138 4.25%
L 2030 32.4936 -0.0384 7.96%
L 2040 35.4777 -0.0520 9.40%
L 2050 20.5921 -0.0358 10.65%
G Fund 16.1181 0.0011 0.67%
F Fund 18.5825 0.0047 2.95%
C Fund 41.8493 -0.0917 13.65%
S Fund 52.0369 -0.5014 15.99%
I Fund 30.3122 0.0383 10.09%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.

Government Events

4|18 Federal Contracting Network
4|18 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
4|22 MODSIM World 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army paratroopers board plane to Italian drop zone

Today in History

1961: Bay of Pigs invasion begins

Get our daily newsletter.