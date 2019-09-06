OPM holds steady in processing retirement backlog

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Sep 06, 2019
|Close
|Change
|YTD*
|L Income
|20.7160
|0.0105
|4.78%
|L 2020
|28.5589
|0.0175
|6.04%
|L 2030
|33.0274
|0.0393
|10.21%
|L 2040
|36.0804
|0.0498
|11.83%
|L 2050
|20.9411
|0.0319
|13.17%
|G Fund
|16.2607
|0.0007
|1.65%
|F Fund
|19.7677
|0.0303
|9.11%
|C Fund
|43.3186
|0.0414
|18.32%
|S Fund
|51.7009
|-0.1157
|16.34%
|I Fund
|30.0494
|0.1378
|10.04%
|
Closing price updated at approx 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov
* YTD data is updated on the last day of the month.