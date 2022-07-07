Retirement processing times inched up in June

Federal retirement claims processing times have climbed for the second consecutive month, after a drop that lasted from February through April 2022. The Office of Personnel Management reported that June’s average monthly processing time for claims was 90 days, up from 88 days for May and 80 days for April. Compared to a year ago, this represents a 12-day increase from June 2021. The fiscal year-to-date average processing time went up one day in June,... READ MORE

Federal retirement claims processing times have climbed for the second consecutive month, after a drop that lasted from February through April 2022. The Office of Personnel Management reported that June’s average monthly processing time for claims was 90 days, up from 88 days for May and 80 days for April.

Compared to a year ago, this represents a 12-day increase from June 2021. The fiscal year-to-date average processing time went up one day in June, to 88 days. In fiscal 2021 at this time, that figure was 75 days.

As for the number of employees entering retirement, OPM received fewer new claims in June — 6,032 — than in any of the previous 18 months. The number of claims processed also fell to 7,935 in June, the lowest so far in 2022. These numbers are somewhat comparable to 2021, which also saw a significant drop in the number of claims processed.

The backlog of claims decreased to 30,443 in June compared to 32,346 in May and 34,939 in April. It’s still above the 24,999 claims OPM had in its backlog last June.