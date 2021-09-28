Should space companies be limited in what countries they can work with?

We began today with a bit more nuanced conversation about the commercial space industry. The main question: Have we reached a point where the government needs to play a bigger role in regulating who space companies work with? On the one hand, everyone wants these businesses to have plenty of room to fix some of the most complex problems. But what if that comes at a cost to U.S. space superiority? Brent Ziarnick, Assistant Professor of Space Power at the Air Force’s command and staff college, tackles that debate.