|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|17
|13
|.567
|—
|Long Island
|15
|14
|.517
|1½
|Lancaster
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|York
|13
|17
|.433
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lexington
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|High Point
|13
|16
|.448
|7
|Gastonia
|12
|16
|.429
|7½
|West Virginia
|11
|16
|.407
|8
___
Long Island 19, Lancaster 18
Southern Maryland 11, Gastonia 7
Lexington 13, West Virginia 1
York 5, High Point 4
York 8, High Point 7
Lancaster 16, Long Island 8
Southern Maryland 12, Gastonia 8
West Virginia 11, Lexington 10
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
West Virginia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
Lexington at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
