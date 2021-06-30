On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Atlantic League

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 11:47 pm
< a min read
      
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Southern Maryland 17 13 .567
Long Island 15 14 .517
Lancaster 15 15 .500 2
York 13 17 .433 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Lexington 19 8 .704
High Point 13 16 .448 7
Gastonia 12 16 .429
West Virginia 11 16 .407 8

___

Tuesday’s Games

Long Island 19, Lancaster 18

Southern Maryland 11, Gastonia 7

Lexington 13, West Virginia 1

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

York 5, High Point 4

Wednesday’s Games

York 8, High Point 7

Lancaster 16, Long Island 8

Southern Maryland 12, Gastonia 8

West Virginia 11, Lexington 10

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

West Virginia at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

York at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy enjoys an evening at Fenway