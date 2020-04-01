Critical software not working in F-35 fighter jets

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Hard to believe as it might be, a central and critical software system of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter simply doesn’t work. And that’s making people who maintain and certify the readiness of the expensive jet a little crazy. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the latest from Diana Maurer, the director of Defense Capabilities and Management issues at the Government Accountability Office.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.