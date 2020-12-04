On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
DHS Science and Tech directorate studying ways to reduce on-duty police crashes

By Tom Temin @tteminWFED
December 4, 2020 7:42 am
Police rushing to an accident are no help if they themselves don’t arrive safely. Yet four in 10 on-duty police officer deaths are the result of car crashes. Now the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security has launched a research project to analyze the risks, including in-cruiser distractions, in the hopes of reducing these losses. With more details, portfolio manager in the S&T Office of Science and Engineering, Jim Grove spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

