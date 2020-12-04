DHS Science and Tech directorate studying ways to reduce on-duty police crashes

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Police rushing to an accident are no help if they themselves don’t arrive safely. Yet four in 10 on-duty police officer deaths are the result of car crashes. Now the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security has launched a research project to analyze the risks, including in-cruiser distractions, in the hopes of reducing these losses. With more details, portfolio manager in the S&T Office of Science and Engineering, Jim Grove spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.