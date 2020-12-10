IBM lays out plan for a ‘digital society’

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

IBM, one of the original federal IT contractors, has a history spanning the earliest mainframe computers to artificial intelligence and blockchain. Now it’s published what it calls bold ideas for a digital society. Strategies that federal agencies can use to make sure their technology, and their services offerings, are always up to date. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to IBM’s general manager for U.S. public and federal market, Jay Bellissimo.