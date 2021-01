Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy, known as ARPA-E, has just awarded some $47 million to seven companies doing innovative work in energy. The money comes under a program ARPA-E calls Scale Up, to help promising new technologies get off the ground. With more, ARPA-E Director Lane Genatowski joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.