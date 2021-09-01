Facial recognition technology gaining speed within federal agencies

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Judging from the number of agencies that use it, facial recognition technology has gone mainstream in the federal government. The technology is getting faster and more accurate, and has a growing number of use cases. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got the latest from the director for science, technology assessment and analytics at the Government Accountability Office Candice Wright.