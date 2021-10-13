NNSA hopes new online portal will make nuclear non-proliferation easier to understand

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The National Nuclear Security Administration wants to make it easier for people in the nuclear industry to understand the complexities of non-proliferation. It’s brought all of the information together in an online portal called US Nuclear Nexus. For what’s going on, Argonne National Laboratory principal systems engineer Allison Bennett Irion and NNSA Associate Assistant Deputy Administrator Jeff Chamberlin spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.